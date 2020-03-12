K-State Athletics Alters Plan Due to Coronavirus

MANHATTAN, Kan. – In concert with the Big 12 Conference and Kansas State University President Richard Myers, K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor has announced the following measures for K-State Athletics events due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

All in-season competition (home and away) is suspended until Monday, March 30.

All out-of-season practices are suspended until Monday, March 30.

All recruiting travel for coaches is suspended until Monday, March 30.

“We must put the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and University community first in this situation,” Taylor said. “We will continue to work closely with appropriate medical professionals, the Big 12 Conference and our University administration to monitor the situation and make changes as we see fit. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this very serious and delicate situation.”

The department will continue to monitor the situation and announce any changes to this plan as decisions are made.