Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 37 °

K-State Athletics Alters Plan Due to Coronavirus

KSU Athletics ReleaseMarch 12, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. – In concert with the Big 12 Conference and Kansas State University President Richard Myers, K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor has announced the following measures for K-State Athletics events due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • All in-season competition (home and away) is suspended until Monday, March 30.
  • All out-of-season practices are suspended until Monday, March 30.
  • All recruiting travel for coaches is suspended until Monday, March 30.

“We must put the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and University community first in this situation,” Taylor said. “We will continue to work closely with appropriate medical professionals, the Big 12 Conference and our University administration to monitor the situation and make changes as we see fit. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this very serious and delicate situation.”

The department will continue to monitor the situation and announce any changes to this plan as decisions are made.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

K-State Hangs On Late to Defeat TCU at Big 12...

March 12, 2020 8:48 am

Men’s Basketball All-Big 12 Awards Announce...

March 8, 2020 4:24 pm

Sneed’s Big Day Carries K-State Past Iowa S...

March 7, 2020 11:47 pm

Late Run Lifts Oklahoma State Past K-State

March 5, 2020 8:26 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State Athletics Alters Plan Due t...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – In concert with the Big 12 Conference and Kansas State University President Ric...

March 12, 2020 Comments

Kansas Athletics Suspends Travel

Sports News

March 12, 2020

First Coronavirus Death in Kansas

Top News

March 12, 2020

Hospitals Implement Coronavirus Pre...

Top News

March 12, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Match Madness Gathering C...
March 12, 2020Comments
Salina Church Cancelling ...
March 12, 2020Comments
Three More Kansas Coronav...
March 12, 2020Comments
KWU Moving to Online Only...
March 12, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH