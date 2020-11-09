Salina, KS

K-State at Iowa State Set for Afternoon Kick on FOX

K-State Athletics ReleaseNovember 9, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday that Kansas State’s November 21 game at Iowa State will kick off at 3 p.m. and be televised by FOX.

It is the seventh time in eight games this year the Wildcats will play on a FOX channel, including the fifth time on FOX and the third during its 3 p.m. time slot.

The Wildcats have won 12 of the last 13 meetings against Iowa State with the lone Cyclone win during that stretch coming the last time the teams met in Ames. Iowa State holds a slim 50-49-4 lead in the all-time series, including a 29-19-3 mark at home.

Both K-State and Iowa State are off this week. Kansas State enters its final bye weekend with a 4-3 overall record, including a 4-2 mark in Big 12 play to sit in a tie for third.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, November 21

Texas at Kansas 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
K-State at Iowa State 3 p.m. FOX
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 6 p.m. ABC

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

