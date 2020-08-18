K-State Announces Ticket Options for 2020 Football Season

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Following approval from the Riley County Commission to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium to approximately 25 percent capacity this fall for Wildcat football games, K-State Athletics announced today that current season ticket holders located in the general seating bowl will have the option to purchase one of two mini-plans for the 2020 season.

Based on Ahearn Fund priority order, fans can purchase up to two tickets per account for one of the following options:

​Three-Game Mini-Plan: Arkansas State ​(Sept. 12), Texas Tech​ (Oct. 3), Oklahoma State ​(Nov. 7)

​Two-Game Mini-Plan: Kansas​ (Oct. 24) and Texas​ (Dec. 5)

Both ticket plans are priced the same which includes midfield ($360), red zone ($300), end zone ($225) and upper deck ($150) seating locations. Each account can add a parking pass for the east or west lot for $50, which includes all games in the selected package. All tickets and parking passes will be digital, and the deadline to purchase all tickets and parking passes is 5 p.m., ​Wednesday, August 26.

All premium areas will remain as a season ticket for the 2020 season. Club levels will be reseated due to reduced capacity, which will begin following the Wednesday, August 26 request deadline. Seating assignments will be allocated based on Ahearn Fund priority points and will be part of the reseating of the main bowl to ensure stadium access to all games.

Student passes will remain a season-long pass for 2020. All K-State students who purchased a season access pass prior to the July 31 deadline will receive a student ticket for each home game this season.

Current season ticket ​and parking locations will be rolled over to the 2021 season. Season ticket holders can choose to donate their current ticket payment and Ahearn Fund donation, roll over payment for the 2021 season, or request a refund.

“Our staff has worked extremely hard in determining the best ticket options for our season ticket holders,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “We understand that this season is unlike any other we have ever experienced, but we are going to make Bill Snyder Family Stadium as safe as possible for those who attend beginning September 12.”

As a reminder, the following are the new guidelines and safety measures that will be in place for the 2020 season:

Face Coverings

In accordance with City of Manhattan ordinance and Kansas State University policy, fans must wear face coverings over their mouths and noses in order to enter Bill Snyder Family Stadium and continue wearing them inside the stadium. Fans should provide their own face coverings; K-State will not provide face coverings.

No Tailgating

Tailgating will be prohibited in parking lots controlled by K-State Athletics and satellite lots operated by Kansas State University groups in order to reduce the risk of large gatherings. Parking lots will open in conjunction with stadium gates two hours prior to kickoff and fans will be encouraged to immediately enter the stadium once parked.

No Re-Entry

To assure the safest environment possible, once inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium fans will not be permitted to re-enter the stadium should they elect to exit. This will help eliminate unnecessary congestion at gates, particularly prior to and after halftime.

Alcohol Sales

With tailgating and re-entry into the stadium eliminated, beer and wine will be available for purchase for the first time ever in the general seating sections of the stadium at multiple locations on the concourse and concession stands.

Other Safety Measures

Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the stadium, as well as signage, to encourage social distancing. Also, stadium employees will be required to wear protective gear and face coverings.