K-State Announces Attendance Restrictions at Bramlage Coliseum

KSU Athletics ReleaseNovember 17, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics announced Tuesday (November 17) that the general public will not be permitted to attend men’s and women’s basketball games inside Bramlage Coliseum through the remainder of the month of November. The decision follows that of the University to cancel its commencement ceremonies that were set for Bramlage Coliseum Friday through Sunday.

The decision impacts the Little Apple Classic men’s basketball tournament set for Wednesday and Friday, November 25 and 27, the women’s basketball game with Southern on Sunday, November 29 and the men’s basketball game with Kansas City on Monday, November 30.

“In concert with the University’s decision to cancel graduation ceremonies, this was a prudent decision for us at this time,” said athletics director Gene Taylor.

The restriction only affects indoor events at Bramlage Coliseum and does not include the remaining scheduled home football game with Texas on Saturday, December 5.

K-State Athletics continues to plan for 25 percent capacity at basketball games, which has been approved by Riley County, inside Bramlage Coliseum with designated reserved seating in a socially distanced configuration for the remainder of the season.

