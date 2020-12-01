Salina, KS

K-State Announces Attendance Restrictions at Bramlage Coliseum

K-State Athletics ReleaseDecember 1, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics announced Tuesday (December 1) that in consultation with University leaders and Riley County health officials that Bramlage Coliseum will be open to approximately 15 percent capacity for men’s and women’s basketball games beginning this week.

The capacity restriction will enable all men’s and women’s season ticket holders to attend the remaining games on the home schedule beginning with the women’s game Thursday against Kentucky and the men’s game Saturday night against UNLV. No single-game tickets will be available for men’s games, while a limited number of individual-game tickets will go on sale for women’s games two days in advance of a contest at 1-800-221-CATS or www.kstatesports.com.

The 15 percent restriction only affects indoor events at Bramlage Coliseum and does not include Saturday’s home football game with Texas, which will still operate at 25 percent capacity in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State will continue to work closely with the Riley County Health Department in monitoring COVID-related cases in our community.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

