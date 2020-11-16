K-State Adjusts 2020-21 Schedule, Announces Several Game Times

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State has made two scheduling adjustments to its 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule, as South Dakota has joined the field of the Little Apple Classic set for Wednesday and Friday, November 25 and 27, while Omaha replaces South Dakota for a game on Tuesday, December 29.

In addition to these scheduling adjustments, K-State has announced game times and television designations for six non-conference home games, including ESPNU broadcasting the Wildcats’ first three games.

The Wildcats will tip off the 2020-21 season and the Little Apple Classic with a game against Drake at 1 p.m., CT on November 25 on ESPNU, while Colorado and South Dakota will follow later that day at 7 p.m., CT. Drake and South Dakota will lead off the final day of the tournament on November 27 at 1 p.m., CT, while K-State and Colorado will play later that day at 7:30 p.m., CT on ESPNU.

South Dakota replaces South Dakota State in the Little Apple, as the Jackrabbits withdrew from the tournament to participate in the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Coyotes return five players from a team that posted a 20-12 overall record in 2019-20 and finished third in the Summit League standings with a 10-6 mark.

K-State will play Kansas City at 7 p.m., CT on Monday, November 30 on ESPNU, while three other home games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Those games include Milwaukee set for 7 p.m., CT on Tuesday, December 8, Jacksonville set for 1 p.m., CT on Monday, December 21 and Omaha set for 7 p.m., CT on Tuesday, December 29.

The game time for the UNLV game set for Saturday, December 5 will be announced once the time has been established for the Wildcat football team’s final home game with Texas.

Omaha replaces South Dakota for the game on December 29. The Mavericks return eight lettermen and four starters from a team that posted a 16-16 overall record in 2019-20 and finished fifth in the Summit League standings with a 9-7 mark.

Additional game times and television designations will be announced as they become official.