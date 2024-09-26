Juvenile Makes School Shooting Threats

Numerous students reported a school shooting threat after a juvenile made comments regarding it.

Salina Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News, on September 24th a 13-year old male student mentioned to other students “not to go to school the next day” because he was going to shoot up the Salina school. The students advised the threat to the school staff and school resource officer.

After investigation, the juvenile taken into custody without incident and was sent to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City.

He is facing charges of criminal threat.

Captain Villanueva comments the Salina Police Department does not take school threats lightly and responds immediately to ensure the safety of schools.