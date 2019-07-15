Salina, KS

Junis strikes out 10, outpitches KC nemesis

July 15, 2019

KANSAS CITY — The Royals finally slayed the dragon, that being White Sox starter Lucas Giolito.

Giolito came into the game with six career wins and no losses against the Royals and a 2.13 ERA. But this time, the Royals did just enough damage off their nemesis to scratch out a 5-2 win on Monday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Alex Gordon and Hunter Dozier hit back-to-back doubles in the fourth, and Cheslor Cuthbert got a two-out RBI hit to make it 2-0 Royals.

The Royals tacked on runs in the sixth on a two-out single by Nicky Lopez that drove in Dozier, in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Gordon and in the eighth on an error that allowed Jorge Soler to score.

That was enough for Royals starter Jakob Junis, who turned in a gem. Junis gave up just five hits and one run and struck out a career-high 10.

