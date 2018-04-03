Junis Shines in Royals’ First Win

After a 9-3 rookie season, Kansas City starter Jakob Junis picked up right where he left off.

The right-hander was stellar, limiting the Detroit Tigers to three hits in a 1-0 victory for the Royals. Kansas City picked up its first win of 2018.

Kansas City’s offense wasn’t much better, racking up five hits. First baseman Cheslor Cuthbert had the big strike, a blooper for a double in the second. Outfielder Paulo Orlando lined to center, allowing Cuthbert to advance to third. Jorge Soler followed up with a sacrifice fly to left, plating the lone run of the contest.

Junis kept Detroit guessing all game, throwing 87 pitches in seven innings of work. Junis recorded six strikeouts and teamed up with the bullpen to complete the three-hitter.

Justin Grimm worked the eighth, followed by a two-strikeout performance by closer Kelvin Herrera to earn the save.

Kansas City wraps up the series Wednesday.