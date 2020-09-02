Salina, KS

Junis hit by liner, exits early in loss to Indians

Royals.comSeptember 2, 2020

KANSAS CITY — Royals right-hander Jakob Junis continues to confront misfortune in 2020.

Junis started the season on the injured list before being activated in early August. He came back to make two starts before returning to the IL with back spasms.

Now, in his second start back from that injury, Junis was cruising against the Indians early in the Royals’ 5-0 loss on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium, having thrown only 46 pitches over four innings while allowing two runs on four hits. But on that 46th pitch, Josh Naylor ripped a liner off Junis’ right arm.

Although Junis recovered to throw Naylor out at first base, he was replaced to open the fifth for precautionary reasons due to a bruise between his right biceps and triceps muscles.

In the seventh, Kansas City designated hitter Jorge Soler also left as a precaution due to oblique irritation and mid-back tightness. Ryan O’Hearn replaced Soler as a pinch-hitter.

