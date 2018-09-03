Junis Dominates as Royals Win Sixth Straight

CLEVELAND — Royals right-hander Jakob Junis continues to look like the dominant pitcher he was early this season.

One start after tossing his first career complete game, Junis handled the American League Central-leading Indians in Monday’s 5-1 win at Progressive Field. Junis tossed seven shutout innings, giving up just two singles.

The Royals extended their season-high winning streak to six games. They have won eight of nine.

Junis has a 1.89 ERA over his last six starts.

Junis, who has been leaning on his fastball more recently, walked none and struck out six. Junis’ out pitch normally is his slider, but four of those strikeouts came on his fastball. In his last outing, five of his seven strikeouts were via the heater.

Royals rookie Ryan O’Hearn continued his impressive start to his career. O’Hearn belted a home run off Adam Plutko to lead off the fourth, making it, 2-0, Royals. O’Hearn topped that with a two-run shot off Plutko in the sixth, a no-doubter to right field on a 1-0 changeup.

O’Hearn became the first Royal to have at least nine home runs and 22 RBIs in his first 24 games.

Royals right fielder Jorge Bonifacio also homered — his second this season — on a 1-2 four-seamer from Plutko.

Third baseman Hunter Dozier gave the Royals a 5-0 lead with his ninth home run in the eighth.