Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 77 ° | Lo: 70 °

Junis Dominates as Royals Win Sixth Straight

Royals.comSeptember 3, 2018

CLEVELAND — Royals right-hander Jakob Junis continues to look like the dominant pitcher he was early this season.

One start after tossing his first career complete game, Junis handled the American League Central-leading Indians in Monday’s 5-1 win at Progressive Field. Junis tossed seven shutout innings, giving up just two singles.

The Royals extended their season-high winning streak to six games. They have won eight of nine.

Junis has a 1.89 ERA over his last six starts.

Junis, who has been leaning on his fastball more recently, walked none and struck out six. Junis’ out pitch normally is his slider, but four of those strikeouts came on his fastball. In his last outing, five of his seven strikeouts were via the heater.

Royals rookie Ryan O’Hearn continued his impressive start to his career. O’Hearn belted a home run off Adam Plutko to lead off the fourth, making it, 2-0, Royals. O’Hearn topped that with a two-run shot off Plutko in the sixth, a no-doubter to right field on a 1-0 changeup.

O’Hearn became the first Royal to have at least nine home runs and 22 RBIs in his first 24 games.

Royals right fielder Jorge Bonifacio also homered — his second this season — on a 1-2 four-seamer from Plutko.

Third baseman Hunter Dozier gave the Royals a 5-0 lead with his ninth home run in the eighth.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Lopez turns in best start for KC in sweep of ...

September 3, 2018 2:51 pm

Royals Trade Drew Butera to Colorado for Pitc...

August 31, 2018 8:38 pm

Royals Trade Duda for Cash Considerations

August 29, 2018 5:20 pm

KC Rolls as Gordon Now 4th on Club’s HR List

 5:18 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Junis Dominates as Royals Win Sixth...

CLEVELAND -- Royals right-hander Jakob Junis continues to look like the dominant pitcher he was earl...

September 3, 2018 Comments

Big Idaho Potato Truck Making Area ...

Top News

September 3, 2018

K-State’s Zuber Named Big 12 Spec...

Sports News

September 3, 2018

Lopez turns in best start for KC in...

Sports News

September 3, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Chapman Teens Hurt in Cra...
September 3, 2018Comments
Missing Salina Teen Sough...
September 3, 2018Comments
Manhattan Firefighter Mou...
September 3, 2018Comments
81 Connection to Offer Fr...
September 2, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH