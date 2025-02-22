Junior Police Academy Planned

The Salina Police Department will be hosting a Junior Police Academy program in the late spring.

According to the agency, there will be two classes per day one from 8AM-12PM and one from 1PM-5PM. There will be a mix of classroom and practical hands-on lessons designed to educate students on law enforcement.

Applications will be accepted now through May 1st. The application can be completed and submitted through the link below or by scanning the QR code attached.

Applications can also be mailed or hand delivered to the Salina Police Department, 255 N 10th St. Attn: Captain Rachel Larson.

Applications received after May 1st will not be considered. Space is limited to 20 students.

The Junior Police Academy is planned for June 2nd-6th.

Contact Captain Rachel Larson with questions at [email protected]