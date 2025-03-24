Junior High Students Test Civics Knowledge on Saturday

Several junior high students across the Northwest and Central Kansas region, will test their civics knowledge this weekend in Salina.

The 2025 National Civics Bee will occur at Kansas Wesleyan University on Saturday, March 29th. The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce will host the event at Fitzpatrick Auditorium, starting at 10:00 am.

According to the Chamber, the event is a competition consisting of the top 20 Kansas 6th, 7th and 8th graders across the Northwest and Central regions who have been selected by a distinguished panel of judges. These students will participate in a civics essay competition, which is an in-person live event featuring two rounds of civics questions and will be followed by a Q&A round.

Local finalists and winners will receive prizes, including a prize worth at least $500 for the 1st place student. Other local competitions will be held in Hutchinson, Pittsburg, Overland Park and Topeka.

Winners of each local competition will be invited to take part for the state finals in Wichita. The 1st place winner of the state finals will head to Washington D.C. to compete for prizes worth at least $50,000 during the national competition, that will occur in the Fall of 2025.

The National Civics Bee is aimed at encouraging young students to engage in civics and contribute to their communities.

For more information about the National Civics Bee, go to https://civics.uschamberfoundation.org/national-civics-bee/