June Royals Playback Schedule

The Royals Radio Network is providing a new program that will air memorable games on the network in the past decade. Games include postseason and regular season games from 2009-2019.

1150 KSAL plans to air Royals Playback on Saturdays at 6 pm and Sundays at noon. If you want more sports, check out “Inside the KSAL Sports Vault” where local games are rebroadcast on weekdays beginning at 6 pm.

End of May Schedule for Royals Playback:

Saturday, May 30 – 2014 World Series Game 2

Sunday, May 31 – 2014 World Series Game 6

June Schedule for Royals Playback:

Saturday, June 6 – Johnny Cueto Royals debut on 8/10/15

Sunday, June 7 – Moose sets club record w/9 RBI game on 9/12/15

Saturday, June 13 – 7-run walkoff 9th inning on 5/28/16

Sunday, June 14 – Ned Yost wins 500th Royals game on 6/12/16

Saturday, June 20 – Yordano Ventura’s 1st complete game & final win at Kauffman Stadium on 9/19/16

Sunday, June 21 – Salvy’s 100th career homerun on 6/10/17

Saturday, June 27 – Whit Merrifield’s 500th hit on 5/14/19

Sunday, June 28 – Jorge Soler breaks Royals homerun record 9/3/19