Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 56 °

Junction City Police Officer Arrested

KSAL StaffMay 28, 2019

A Junction City Police Officer has been  arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident while on duty.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, On Monday agents arrested Junction City Police Lieutenant Jason Waryan.

The Junction City Police Department contacted the KBI at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday to request an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning between on-duty Lieutenant Jason Waryan, 39 and his live-in girlfriend, Krysteen Harbert, 27. The incident occurred on the 700 block of McClure St in Junction City.

Waryan was arrested for domestic battery and criminal restraint. Harbert was arrested for domestic battery.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Missing Teeth Lead To Search For Sa...

Police are still looking for a suspect after he allegedly caused substantial physical harm to a 40-y...

May 28, 2019 Comments

Tired Tires Gave Up

Kansas News

May 28, 2019

Festival Medallion Quest Begins Fri...

Top News

May 28, 2019

Not Today Mr. Intruder

Kansas News

May 28, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Missing Teeth Lead To Sea...
May 28, 2019Comments
Tired Tires Gave Up
May 28, 2019Comments
Not Today Mr. Intruder
May 28, 2019Comments
Blood Drive Planned to He...
May 28, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH