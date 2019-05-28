Junction City Police Officer Arrested

A Junction City Police Officer has been arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident while on duty.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, On Monday agents arrested Junction City Police Lieutenant Jason Waryan.

The Junction City Police Department contacted the KBI at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday to request an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning between on-duty Lieutenant Jason Waryan, 39 and his live-in girlfriend, Krysteen Harbert, 27. The incident occurred on the 700 block of McClure St in Junction City.

Waryan was arrested for domestic battery and criminal restraint. Harbert was arrested for domestic battery.

This investigation is ongoing.