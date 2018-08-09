Junction City Man Found Dead

The discovery of a body has prompted a murder investigation in Junction City.

According to the Junction City Police Department, at about 01:48 in the morning on Thursday officers responded to the area of 713 W. 11th St. in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival first responders located 21-year-old Darian White of Junction City deceased in the parking lot.

An autopsy will be scheduled at a later time and the case remains under investigation.

The department is asking if anyone has any information on this incident to please leave a Crime Stoppers web tip. You can remain totally anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.