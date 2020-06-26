Salina, KS

July Royals Playback Schedule

Pat StrathmanJune 26, 2020

Are you missing Kansas City Royals baseball?

Sports Radio 1150 KSAL has you covered!

The Royals Radio Network is providing a new program that will air memorable games on the network in the past decade. Games include postseason and regular season games from 2009-2019.

1150 KSAL plans to air Royals Playback on Saturdays at 6 pm and Sundays at noon. If you want more sports, check out “Inside the KSAL Sports Vault” where local games are rebroadcast on weekdays beginning at 6 pm.

End of June Schedule for Royals Playback:

Saturday, June 27 – Whit Merrifield’s 500th hit on 5/14/19
Sunday, June 28 – Jorge Soler breaks Royals homerun record 9/3/19

July Schedule for Royals Playback:

Saturday, July 4 – Ned Yost first game on 5/14/10
Sunday, July 5 – Frantic comeback in Fenway on 8/25/12
Saturday, July 11 – Yost achieves most managerial wins in franchise history on 7/18/15
Sunday, July 12 – Dyson triple and grand slam on 7/18/16
Saturday, July 18 – Bubba Starling’s first MLB hit on 7/13/19
Sunday, July 19 – Homerun Derby in Chicago on 9/11/19

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

