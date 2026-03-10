Judge to Determine if Woman Will Face Trial

A judge will decide Wednesday morning of there is enough evidence to proceed to a trial for a woman accused of causing a fatal crash, and then leaving the scene.

After hearing a full day of testimony Wednesday, Judge Amy Norton will decide if there is enough evidence, or probable cause, for 33-year-old Kayla Errbo to face trial.

Errebo is being held in the Saline County Jail on a $1 million bond on charges which include:

Probation Violation

Duty of driver to report an injury accident

Ignition interlock device; Operate a car without a required device

Murder in the 2nd degree; Unintentional but reckless

Errebo was taken into custody on Friday, August, 8th, several hours after she left the scene of a collision in Saline County near the intersection of South Reese Road and K-140 Highway.

The crash killed 55-year-old Deanna Sommerfeld of Brookville. 61-year-old Mark Sommerfeld of Brookville suffered serious but non-life -threatening injuries.

During the hearing it was alleged that Errebo had been drinking the night before, possibly four to eight alcoholic seltzer type beverages, and possibly several mixed drinks.

Following the head-on crash, which happened at 5:35 in the morning, Errebo left the scene. She was later located in Ellsworth at her grandfather’s home. He is facing charges for allegedly obstructing her apprehension, and for helping her try to conceal a cell phone from investigators.

Because in part Errebo’s apprehension and return to Salina was delayed for several hours, she was not tested for being under the influence via a blood sample or breath test.

According to Errebo’s attorney, though, Sommerfeld was tested at the hospital. A blood test indicated a blood alcohol level of .0426. The legal limit is .08. He said that Sommerfeld also tested positive for opioids and fentanyl. And he added there were both empty and full containers of alcohol in the Sommerfeld vehicle.

The court recessed for the day shortly after 5:00. It will be decided Wednesday morning if Errebo will face trial, and what specific charges she could face.