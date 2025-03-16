Jose Pepper’s Opening in April

The anticipated Jose Pepper’s Tex-Mex restaurant is projected to open its doors in April in Downtown Salina.

Originally founded in Kansas City, Jose Pepper’s is set to open on Tuesday, April 15th in downtown Salina, though it coup potentially be earlier.

General Manager Tracy Allen tells KSAL News the restaurant will provide daily fresh and prepped food. The menu will consist of a wide variety of Tex-Mex food along with their staple, espinaca dip, and freshly-squeezed lime juiced margaritas.

The restaurant will feature an all-seasonal patio which consists of fans, heaters ,and windows that open/close. More features will include a remodeled upper floor which contains a bar, TVs, and a space for private events.

“I feel that people should be prepared for a different experience when it comes to Tex-Mex. Jose Pepper’s standards are very high when it comes to food and service” said Allen.

Jose Pepper’s is projected to open on Tuesday, April 15th at 123 S. Santa Fe Ave.