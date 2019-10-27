Salina, KS

Jones’ Game-Winning Field Goal Earns First Big 12 Victory in Miles Era

KU Athletics ReleaseOctober 27, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Junior kicker Liam Jones nailed a 32-yard field goal as time expired to earn the Kansas football team its first Big 12 Conference win in the Les Miles era, 37-34, Saturday night inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Jones had two attempts to win the game with his first try from 40 yards being blocked. On the return, Texas Tech (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) fumbled the ball on the 22-yard line where Kansas’ (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) Logan Klusman dove on the ball. That gave Jones and the Jayhawks new life with two seconds remaining in the game, and this time, he sailed it straight through the uprights.

Kansas overcame a 13-point third quarter deficit behind consecutive passing touchdowns from senior quarterback Carter Stanley, one to junior wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr., for a 65-yard touchdown, and another to Andrew Parchment for a 70-yard score. Stanley threw three touchdowns on the night, marking his seventh career game with three or more touchdown passes.

Robinson led the Jayhawks in receiving with six receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns, while both he and Parchment surpassed the century mark, which was the first time since 2016 that the Jayhawks have had two players with 100+ yards receiving (LaQuvionte Gonzalez, Steven Sims Jr., vs TCU) in a single game. As an offense, the Jayhawks totaled 527 yards, marking the second-consecutive game with 500+ yards and their third this season.

Defensively, Kansas was led by sophomore Davon Ferguson, who made his first-career start on Saturday, and freshman Gavin Potter, who each notched seven tackles.

Next week, the Jayhawks match up with the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sunflower Showdown presented by Dillons. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m., from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and will air on FS1

