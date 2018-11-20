Joint Effort to Locate Missing Kansas Foster Children

A joint effort in Kansas with multiple agencies resulted in over a dozen found who had been missing from the foster care system.

Last week, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation came together with more than 100 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers, for a joint effort led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations.

According to the KB the effort was a part of “Operation HOPE”. It aimed to locate and recover children missing from the Kansas Foster Care Program. The operation was successful in the recovery of 18 program runaways.

Throughout the week of Nov. 12, law enforcement operated from command posts in Sedgwick and Johnson counties for the purpose of ensuring the safety and well-being of foster children, and identifying and eliminating, waste, fraud and abuse occurring within the state administered foster care program. The geographical areas of focus for the operation were Sedgwick County, Johnson County, and Wyandotte County, though the effort ultimately spanned many Kansas counties and saw leads generated and forwarded to other states.

Steve Hanson, Special Agent in Charge said “one of our office’s highest priorities is to ensure the safety and security of our most vulnerable youth population. As the lead agency with oversight responsibilities of the $5.7 billion dollar foster care program, we have a responsibility to ensure these children are receiving quality care and services.”

