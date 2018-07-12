Joe Dineen Jr., Daniel Wise Voted Preseason All-Big 12

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas seniors Joe Dineen Jr., and Daniel Wise were tabbed Preseason All-Big 12 First Team the conference office announced Wednesday afternoon. The awards are voted on by a panel of media who covers the conference. Dineen, a linebacker, and Wise, a defensive tackle, give KU its first pair of preseason award honorees since 2009 when both Dezmon Briscoe and Darrell Stuckey saw their names on the list.

A Lawrence, Kansas native, Dineen led the Big 12 conference in total tackles (137), tackles-for-loss (25.0) and solo tackles (93) in 2017. His 7.8 solo tackles per game also led the FBS, while his 2.1 TFLs per contest ranked third in the FBS. His 25.0 TFLs set a new KU single-season record. He finished the 2017 campaign ranked third in the FBS in total tackles. Dineen added two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble during his junior season.

Dineen picked up 2017 Second Team All-America honors from Sports Illustrated, the first Jayhawk to do so since Aqib Talib in 2007. Additionally, he was recognized as an Honorable Mention All-American from SB Nation. He earned 2017 First Team All-Big 12 honors from the Waco Tribune-Herald, and was also tabbed Second Team All-Big 12 by the league coaches and the Associated Press as a junior.

A Lewisville, Texas native, Wise had one of the best seasons of any defensive lineman in the Big 12 in 2017 as he turned in 16.0 tackles-for-loss, including 7.0 sacks. His 16.0 TFLs ranked second in the Big 12 in 2017 and 11th in the FBS rankings. Wise’s 7.0 sacks ranked fourth in the Big 12 and tied for 44th in the FBS.

Wise earned First Team All-Big 12 honors from the conference coaches and the Waco Tribune-Herald to go along with Second Team All-Big 12 recognition from the Associated Press in 2017. He recorded 53 total tackles, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and five quarterback hurries to go along with his sacks and TFLs.

The Big 12 media preseason poll will be released on Thursday, followed by the annual Big 12 Football Media Days to be conducted in Frisco, Texas on July 16-17. Both days will be televised live from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT on FS2 and other FOX Sports affiliates. Exclusive coverage from the event will also be available on the Big 12’s digital platforms – Big12Sports.com.

Dineen and Wise, along with senior wide receiver Steven Sims Jr., and junior running back Khalil Herbert and head coach David Beaty will represent the Jayhawks as they take part in Big 12 Football Media Days on Monday, July 16. Follow along with the KU contingent on all their social accounts: Twitter: @KU_Football; Instagram: @kufootball, Snapchat: @KU_Football and Facebook: @KansasFootball.

KU will begin the 2018 season on September 1 vs. Nicholls State. Jayhawk great Chris Harris Jr., will enter the Ring of Honor during KU’s opener versus NSU, and the 2008 Insight Bowl team will also be celebrated.

The Jayhawks will also host nonconference opponent Rutgers (Sept. 15/Family Weekend, Childhood Cancer Awareness) as Todd Reesing, who owns 14 school records and is one of the most decorated players in Kansas history, will have his name etched next to other Jayhawk legends in the Ring of Honor.

Big 12 rivals Oklahoma State (Sept. 29/Homecoming, K-Club Weekend), TCU (Oct. 27/Jayhawks for a Cure), Iowa State (Nov. 3/Salute to Service) and Texas (Nov. 23/Senior Day) will each visit Lawrence during the 2018 campaign.