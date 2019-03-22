Jewelry Theft Highlighted

The Salina Police Department is currently investigating the theft of jewelry after a home fire. The original fire occurred in the 1900 block of Valley View Drive in Salina, on November 29, 2014. The

jewelry is described as 4 watches with a combined value of $15,000.

The watches are listed below:

Rolex, Presidential, Gold Face with an alligator leather band, worth $2000

Taghauer, Monico, Black Face with a black leather band, worth $5000

Corum, Bubblewatch-Jolly Pirate, with a black band, worth $4000

Corum, Piratewatch, with a black band, worth $4000

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.