Jewelry Stolen from Salina Home

Police are investigating a residential burglary after jewelry was stolen from a Salina home.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that sometime between 9am and 7pm Saturday someone forced open a sliding door on a home in the 1200 block of E. Magnolia and removed various necklaces and rings.

Police say some of the jewelry included a gold ring with a center diamond surrounded by alternating rubies and diamonds, three strands of pearl necklaces, four to five plain gold chains, a Lapis blue ring and other miscellaneous jewelry.

Total loss is listed at $10,000 and the investigation is ongoing.