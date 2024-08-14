Jerry Ivey Park Plan Progressing

Salina City Commissioners this week discussed a project which would create improvements and new additions at Jerry Ivey Memorial Park.

Among other things, replacing a spray pad which has been inoperable all summer and creating a water feature the public can interact with could be part of the project.

Salina Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Hammond briefed the city commission on the plan, which includes George Butler Associates coming up with a design. Hammond says the project will enhance landscaping and it compliments the existing trail system. Potential additions include:

Splash pad (brings current one together).

Waterfall.

Playground upgrades.

Seating added to the Gazebo

Multiple challenges with the pond and fountain the park was known for prompted city commissioners in 2023 to elect to elect to demolish it, fill it in with dirt, and plant grass.

The City of Salina has earmarked $650,000 for the project to move forward as they continue to look at the design options and consider community feedback from previous meetings.

The new water feature would replace the 25-year-old man-made pond at the park which was filled in. Some city commissioners seemed hesitant about ethe addition of a waterfall. Commissioner Mike Hoppock opposes the plan of the waterfall but hopes to see the splash pad come to fruition.

The new look for Jerry Ivey Memorial Park is expected to be complete by June or July of 2025.