Salina Police are looking for a stolen Jeep after the owner left the keys in the vehicle.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, the 37-year-old victim told investigators she left the keys in her black, 2008 Jeep Cherokee while it was parked in the 1300 block of Osage.

The Jeep is valued at $10,000 and has Kansas tag: 552 PRM. There are no suspects.