A driver was hurt when he crashed his SUV into Milford Lake.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Paul Pacholski of Junction City was driving a Jeep Compass headed west on Farnum Creek Rd from US 77 Highway. The Jeep struck a pole, a delineator post, drove off the road, and came to rest in the lake.

Pacholski was transported by EMS to a Topeka hospital to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Thursday morning at 1:50 at Milford Lake in Geary County.