Jazzed Up for Sculpture Tour

A sun soaked morning greeted art enthusiasts in downtown Salina as nineteen new sculptures were unveiled Saturday to kick off the 2018 Salina Sculpture Tour.

Roving musician, Brett Maltbie provided a smooth soundtrack to the day with his saxophone as visitors converged and conversed about art, music and the balmy spring temperatures.

“Patches is adorable, the big hippo,” said Sarah Floyd of Salina.

“Some are a little more abstract than others so if you are into abstract art there will be a little more for you. There are some that are a little bit more on the nose like the cowboys in the branding scene.”

Floyd admitted that although she thought voting would be a hard task, she was committed to marking off her ballot on Saturday for the People’s Choice Award.

The 19 pieces are on loan from the artists from now until April of 2019 and one will be selected by the community to be purchased by the City of Salina to become part of the public art collection.

Voting ends December, 31 2018.

