Jazzed Up for Sculpture Tour

Jeff GarretsonMay 5, 2018

A sun soaked morning greeted art enthusiasts in downtown Salina as nineteen new sculptures were unveiled Saturday to kick off the 2018 Salina Sculpture Tour.

Roving musician, Brett Maltbie provided a smooth soundtrack to the day with his saxophone as visitors converged and conversed about art, music and the balmy spring temperatures.

Eight-year-old Danica Hamel and her 10-year-old brother Garrett enjoy an up-close look at Patches the hippo.

 

“Patches is adorable, the big hippo,” said Sarah Floyd of Salina.

“Some are a little more abstract than others so if you are into abstract art there will be a little more for you. There are some that are a little bit more on the nose like the cowboys in the branding scene.”

Floyd admitted that although she thought voting would be a hard task, she was committed to marking off her ballot on Saturday for the People’s Choice Award.

Branding Scene is located on Santa Fe near Iron.

 

The 19 pieces are on loan from the artists from now until April of 2019 and one will be selected by the community to be purchased by the City of Salina to become part of the public art collection.

Voting ends December, 31 2018.

 

Generations gather near Patches the hippo for a photo-op.

Wing Meditation Bench gives visitors to Salina a chance to feel heavenly.

Balancing Act is an eye catching feast of metal on metal.

Ballots are easy to find in Downtown Salina.

Where Dreams Begin celebrates the joy of reading.

The journey to enjoy the 2018 Sculpture Tour begins with a map and a love for artful adventure.

Jazzed Up for Sculpture Tour

