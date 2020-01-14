Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 34 °

Jayhawks Sprint Past Sooners in Norman, 66-52

KU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 14, 2020

NORMAN, Okla. – Another stingy defensive effort, as well as a torrid shooting night from senior Isaiah Moss, propelled the No. 6/7 Kansas Jayhawks to a 66-52 win over the Oklahoma Sooners Tuesday night inside Lloyd Noble Center. Moss led all scorers with 20 points and connected on six 3-pointers as KU held OU to 31% shooting on the night, a season-low for the Sooners.

The win improved Kansas to 13-3 on the year and 3-1 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma fell to 11-5 in its 2019-20 season and 2-2 in the league.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

Leading 42-40 with just over 11 minutes to play in regulation, Udoka Azubuike connected on a pair of free throws to kickstart a 14-5 KU run to finally put some distance between KU and the Sooners. Five different Jayhawks scored during the stretch, which was highlighted by a David McCormack alley-oop dunk at the 7:04 mark to put Kansas ahead 54-45. The Jayhawk defense limited the Sooners to just five field goals over the final 11 minutes of the game to close out the 14-point road victory.

STAT OF THE GAME

6 – With his name inserted into the starting lineup for the first time this season, Isaiah Moss took advantage, knocking down a season-high six 3-pointers en route to his second 20-point out of the year. The six triples were the most by a Jayhawk this season. Moss is now 8-of-19 (42%) from long distance over his most recent two outings, this after going 4-of-14 in his previous four contests.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

No. 3 Kansas Falls to No. 4 Baylor, 67-55

January 12, 2020 12:18 am

Jayhawks Soar Past Cyclones in Ames, 79-53

January 8, 2020 10:43 pm

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 1/7

 8:53 am

No. 3 Kansas Wins Battle with No. 16/17 West ...

January 4, 2020 10:24 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

SACRED HEART SWEEPS AGAIN

The Sacred Heart Boys and Girls notched their 6th straight sweep of the 2019/20 season on Tuesday ni...

January 14, 2020 Comments

Jayhawks Sprint Past Sooners in Nor...

Sports News

January 14, 2020

K-State Falls to Texas Tech, 77-63

Sports News

January 14, 2020

Ell-Saline Drops Pair to Hutchinson...

Sports News

January 14, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Legislative Session Under...
January 14, 2020Comments
Hoppock Takes Over as Sal...
January 14, 2020Comments
Monthly Food Distribution...
January 13, 2020Comments
Another Jail Town Hall Pl...
January 13, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH