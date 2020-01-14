Jayhawks Sprint Past Sooners in Norman, 66-52

NORMAN, Okla. – Another stingy defensive effort, as well as a torrid shooting night from senior Isaiah Moss, propelled the No. 6/7 Kansas Jayhawks to a 66-52 win over the Oklahoma Sooners Tuesday night inside Lloyd Noble Center. Moss led all scorers with 20 points and connected on six 3-pointers as KU held OU to 31% shooting on the night, a season-low for the Sooners.

The win improved Kansas to 13-3 on the year and 3-1 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma fell to 11-5 in its 2019-20 season and 2-2 in the league.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

Leading 42-40 with just over 11 minutes to play in regulation, Udoka Azubuike connected on a pair of free throws to kickstart a 14-5 KU run to finally put some distance between KU and the Sooners. Five different Jayhawks scored during the stretch, which was highlighted by a David McCormack alley-oop dunk at the 7:04 mark to put Kansas ahead 54-45. The Jayhawk defense limited the Sooners to just five field goals over the final 11 minutes of the game to close out the 14-point road victory.

STAT OF THE GAME

6 – With his name inserted into the starting lineup for the first time this season, Isaiah Moss took advantage, knocking down a season-high six 3-pointers en route to his second 20-point out of the year. The six triples were the most by a Jayhawk this season. Moss is now 8-of-19 (42%) from long distance over his most recent two outings, this after going 4-of-14 in his previous four contests.