Jayhawks Hold Off Red Raiders, 78-75

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Sophomore Devon Dotson and junior Marcus Garrett netted 10 of their team’s final 12 points over the final seven minutes of regulation to help the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks outlast Texas Tech, 78-75, Saturday afternoon in Allen Fieldhouse. Dotson led the Jayhawks with 21 points, while Garrett added 15, eight of which came in the second half, as KU claimed its sixth-straight win.

The victory improved KU’s record to 18-3 on the year with a 7-1 mark in Big 12 play. Texas Tech fell to 13-8 on the year and 4-4 in the league.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

After Texas Tech’s Kyler Edwards cut the KU lead to just two points, 57-55, with 8:49 to play in regulation, Devon Dotson cut through the lane and laid in two of his 21 points. The drive ignited a key stretch for the Jayhawks, who went on a sprint on both ends of the floor. Kansas collected two blocks and a steal on Texas Tech’s next three offensive possessions while the Jayhawks took advantage on the other end. KU went on a 9-0 run, capped by a Christian Braun 3-pointer to get its lead back to double figures, 66-55, just two minutes after is advantage was two points. The 11-point cushion with 6:49 remaining was enough for the Jayhawks to outlast the visitors from Lubbock.

STAT OF THE GAME

51.7 – The Kansas shooters turned in a 51.7% clip from the field Saturday afternoon. It was an impressive feat against the stingy Texas Tech defense which entered the day ranked among the nation’s top-75 in defensive field goal percentage and had allowed only one of its previous 20 opponents to shoot better than 50 percent. The clip also marked KU’s best shooting performance at home in Big 12 play this season, and the ninth time in 2019-20 the Jayhawks have shot 50 percent or better this season.

NOTES

The win marked the fifth time KU has tallied a victory over a Final Four team from the previous season at Allen Fieldhouse – Florida (12/5/2014), Kentucky (1/30/2016), Oklahoma (2/27/2017), Villanova (12/15/2018) and Texas Tech (2/1/2020)

Kansas conceded 70 points in a non-overtime game for the first time this season, breaking a streak of 19-straight 40-minute games of holding its opponent under 70 points. The streak marked the longest of its kind during the Bill Self era and the longest by a KU squad since the 1968 and 1969 seasons.

The Jayhawks began the game on a 17-2 run over the first 6:22 of the contest. During the stretch, KU went 6-of-9 from the field, while TTU went 1-of-9.

The Jayhawks’ 44 first-half points were the second-most Texas Tech has allowed in a half this season and the most in Big 12 play.

KU’s 51.% shooting clip from the field tied for the highest by a team against the Red Raiders this season and the best shooting percentage against TTU in Big 12 play.

The Jayhawks are now 9-0 on the year when shooting 50% or better, and 260-9 under Bill Self.

Sophomore Devon Dotson scored 20-plus points for the seventh time this season, with four of those outings coming in conference play.

Dotson played all 40 minutes in the contest, marking the third time this year that he played every minute. He has played 35 or more minutes in 11 of his 20 games this season.

Senior Isaiah Moss has hit 9-of-17 (52.9%) of his field goal tries in his last two outings. This after hitting 6-of-16 shots in his previous three contests.

Marcus Garrett’s 15 points marked his 11th double-digit scoring effort of the season. He also set a career-high in blocks with three.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“Whenever we had the game kind of where we wanted it, Dotson goes and makes an individual play. It’s like flashbacks. Is that (Devonte’) Graham out there? (Frank) Mason? No, that’s Dotson. So, a lot of credit to him as an individual player,”

– TTU head coach Chris Beard on Devon Dotson

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will host their first Big Monday contest in Lawrence this season when the Texas Longhorns come to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 3. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. (CT) on ESPN. Kansas is 34-9 all-time against Texas and 17-1 in games played in Lawrence. KU topped the Longhorns, 66-57, in Austin on Jan. 18. The Jayhawks are 51-12 on Big Monday under Bill Self, which includes a 29-0 mark in Allen Fieldhouse.