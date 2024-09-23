Jayhawks 1st Trip to Arizona State to Air on ESPN2

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will make their first trip to Tempe, Arizona, to face Arizona State on Saturday, Oct. 5, in a game that will kick off at 7 p.m. CT and be televised on ESPN2, the Big 12 announced Monday.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Kansas and Arizona State. The Sun Devils joined the Big 12 Conference in July after being longtime members of the Pac-12 Conference. While the game will be KU’s first matchup with the Sun Devils, it will not be the Jayhawks’ first time playing at ASU’s home venue, Mountain America Stadium. Kansas defeated Minnesota 42-21 in the 2008 Insight Bowl on Dec. 31, 2008, at the stadium then known as Sun Devil Stadium.

This will be the eighth time in head coach Lance Leipold’s tenure that Kansas has played a game on ESPN2, with a 3-4 record in those contests. The Jayhawks most recent game on ESPN2 was its 32-28 defeat at West Virginia on Sept. 21, 2024.

Kansas is 1-3 (0-1 Big 12) on the year heading into a home matchup on Saturday, Sept. 28, against TCU. That game will be the first of four games that KU will host from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs. All six of Kansas’ home games during the 2024 are being played in the Kansas City area while construction continues on the transformational University of Kansas Gateway District.

Arizona State is 3-1 on the year and 0-1 in Big 12 play after dropping its conference opener at Texas Tech, 30-22, on Sept. 21. The Sun Devils now have a bye week before hosting Kansas in their first-ever Big 12 Conference home game.