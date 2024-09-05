Investing in the Future of Senior Living

Current and future residents of Salina Presbyterian Manor have a lot to look forward to. An expansion to grow, beautify, and upgrade the manor has entered a new phase, and it requires the support of the Saline County community.

Salina Presbyterian Manor has received a generous grant of $1 million from the Mabee Foundation, out of Tulsa, Okla. It is a “challenge grant,” contingent on the community meeting its fundraising goal. That’s why the manor is asking for your help.

The manor has a strong reputation for quality services and is the market leader as the only Life Plan community in the Salina area, offering a continuum of living options and health services. It’s already a beloved community – by residents, their families, and staff members alike.

“Moving to Salina Presbyterian Manor is the best choice I’ve ever made,” says Amy Hoffman who’s been living at the manor for 17 years. “I adore where I live now and the staff is so kind, loving, warm, and capable.”

The expansion began with Phase One in 2022 with 29 new villas, custom-built for vibrant and independent older adults. Now, the community is raising $10 million for Phase Two through its “Preserving Legacies, Enriching Lives” campaign to renovate the campus, which has not had a major update in more than a decade.

This phase will give the community a facelift with a new entrance, a redesigned lobby and welcome center. It will also give residents more dining choices, with a new dining room offering chef-curated menus, a bistro for lighter meals, and a cocktail lounge for residents to gather.

Wellness is also at the core of life at the manor. A state-of-the-art wellness center will include a new pool with aquatic classes and rehab, new exercise equipment, new locker rooms and a new space for professionally trained staff and therapists to work with residents on site.

“This would be a dream come true,” said Lisa Anderson, a long-time employee. “I love that there will be more options for our rehab residents to exercise. These updates will most definitely increase the quality of life for our residents and our guests.”

Finally, offices will be updated to better accommodate employees and guests, and a new multi-purpose room will help residents and visitors enjoy educational events, games, and other special occasions.

“I would be so proud to see the manor keep up with the times,” says Hoffman. “It would certainly enrich our lives to have these updates that we’ve needed for a long time. I’m proud of the leadership team taking such interest in improving our already wonderful home.”

Residents, their families, friends, and supporters of Salina Presbyterian Manor have already helped the community raise $4.1 million. “Gifts have ranged from $50 to $1 million,” says Jenni Jones, Director of Giving. “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our donors and so grateful to each and every one of them.”

And the clock is ticking. To receive the $1 million grant from the Mabee Foundation, the fundraising campaign must raise $2.3 million by July 2025.

You can help Salina Presbyterian Manor make its vision at reality so it can continue living its mission to provide quality senior services guided by Christian values. To make a donation to the Manor, contact Jenni Jones at [email protected].