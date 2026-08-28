Investing in FHSU Healthcare Education

Philanthropy continues to create new opportunities for students at Fort Hays State University. FHSU announced a combined $200,000 gift from the Curtis and Oliverius families to support renovations and instructional enhancements in Stroup Hall, strengthening healthcare education for students across Kansas and beyond.

In recognition of their investment in the next generation of healthcare professionals, the Curtis Family and Oliverius Family Lounge in Stroup Hall will serve as a lasting tribute to their commitment to preparing students to meet the healthcare needs of communities across Kansas.

Since the building opened in 1981, Stroup Hall has been the landmark of nursing education at Fort Hays State, situated on the southwest corner of campus. A nationwide demand for healthcare professionals has grown the departments of nursing and allied health over the years, resulting in a critical need for additional space.

The newly renovated and expanded Stroup Hall will double the square footage available to the Department of Nursing and provide a new home for the Department of Allied Health. Once complete, students will have greater access to hands-on learning through simulation exercises, interdisciplinary collaboration, and expanded instructional spaces designed to support the evolving needs of healthcare education.

Dr. Jeff Briggs, dean of Health and Behavioral Sciences, recognized the lasting impact the families’ generosity will have on students at Fort Hays State.

“As we open a new 30,000-square-foot expansion of Stroup Hall this winter, generations of students will learn, practice, collaborate, and prepare for their professions in a space that carries your names,” Briggs said. “Every day, those students will be reminded that others believed in them and believed in the importance of their education.”

FHSU President Dr. Tisa Mason emphasized that the significance of the gift extends far beyond the lounge itself. It represents a gateway to the future of healthcare education and the experiences students will have inside the renovated facility.

“Beginning this January, our students will walk through the Curtis Family and Oliverius Family Lounge and step into an immersive learning lab where they can experience the sound of an EagleMed helicopter landing in a wheat field, or the quiet urgency of a rural emergency department,” Mason said. “They will leave that room more confident, more capable, and more ready to serve the towns and hospitals of Western Kansas – many of which look a lot like the communities the two of you have served throughout your careers.”

Students are already seeing the impact of those improvements. Arely Maldonado, a senior nursing student from Hays, said the expanded facility will enhance the learning experience for future healthcare professionals.

“The new simulation lab has far exceeded my expectations and is an amazing place to practice my skills. I cannot wait to see the final result,” Maldonado said. “This addition will continue to strengthen the program and help prepare the next cohort of nurses for our hospitals.”

The transformation of Stroup Hall is a result of public and private investment. The Kansas Legislature committed $15 million to the project, while U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran and his staff assisted FHSU in securing an additional $3 million in federal funding to support technology enhancements across the university’s health science programs.

Support from the Curtis and Oliverius families reflects a shared belief in Fort Hays State’s role in preparing healthcare professionals to serve Kansas communities. Their commitment is rooted in longstanding connections to both healthcare and the university, as well as a shared desire to strengthen the future of healthcare across the region.

For Dr. Jeff Curtis, those connections span a lifetime. His parents met at Fort Hays State, fell in love, and married the same day they graduated. Curtis grew up just a block from campus, spending countless hours at Sheridan Coliseum and the Tigers’ practice field.

He graduated with a degree in science in 1977 before continuing his education at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, where he earned his medical degree and eventually specialized in cardiology.

Curtis went on to build a career in medicine, later returning to Hays where he and his wife, Connie, raised their three children – Christian, Cathryn, and Carter. Today, they are also proud grandparents of four.

Their gift reflects a shared commitment to preparing the next generation of medical professionals and ensuring quality care remains accessible in rural communities across the state.

“Without good healthcare, many of us would not be living here on the High Plains, the place we call home,” Curtis said. “Stroup Hall and the nursing, allied health, and medical imaging programs are key to training and maintaining high-quality healthcare workers in Western Kansas.”

Curtis noted that providing healthcare education close to home increases the likelihood that students from Western Kansas will remain in the region to build their careers and serve their communities.

Maynard Oliverius also credits Fort Hays State with helping launch a healthcare career. While working toward a business degree at FHSU, he took a job at Hadley Hospital as an orderly on the surgery wing. That job directed the course of his career.

After graduation, Oliverius pursued a career in hospital administration that culminated with his retirement as president and CEO of Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Along the way, Maynard and his wife, Sarah, raised three sons – David, Joel, and Jeff – while building a life centered on service, family, and community.

During Oliverius’ time at Stormont Vail, Curtis joined the organization as a cardiologist, forging a professional relationship that grew into a close friendship between the two families.

Maynard and Sarah look forward to their gift helping shape the future of healthcare in Western Kansas, continuing a legacy of service that has defined both their family and their careers.

During the celebration, Oliverius spoke about the “sacred trust” that exists between healthcare professionals and those they serve.

Addressing students in the crowd directly, he said, “You are learning how to deliver care, compassion, and empathy. Most importantly, you will build a ‘sacred trust’ with your patients and families who will place in your hands their own lives, or the lives of those they love.”

Helping students prepare for that responsibility is one reason both families continue to invest in Fort Hays State University. Their support of Stroup Hall is just one example of their commitment. Both the Curtis and Oliverius families are members of the Wooster Society, a distinguished group of donors who have included FHSU in their estate plans, helping ensure their impact will be felt for generations to come.

Opportunities remain for alumni and friends to invest in the future of healthcare education at Fort Hays State University and strengthen the healthcare workforce across Western Kansas.

Make a gift of any size at foundation.fhsu.edu/donate. Choose “Other” from the designation options and enter the area you would like to support.

Name a space in Stroup Hall in honor of yourself, a loved one, a colleague, or your business. Naming opportunities are available on a first-come, first-paid basis.

Join the Wooster Society by including Fort Hays State University in your estate plans. Planned gifts help ensure future generations of students have access to an exceptional education.

To learn more, contact Alex Johnson, director of development with the FHSU Foundation, at [email protected] or 785-628-4526. Every gift, regardless of size, helps provide transformative learning experiences, expand access to innovative healthcare training, and prepare future healthcare professionals to serve Kansas communities for years to come.