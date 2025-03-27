Investigation Into Fatal Fire Continuing

The Salina Fire Department is still investigating a fire that killed one person late last week.

Salina Fire Chief Shane Pearson tells KSAL News an investigation into a fire at 119 S. Columbia is ongoing. The Chief says they are unable to release any more information, including the name of the victim.

The agency responded to the fire early on Thursday, March 20th. At approximately 4:20 a.m., first responders were dispatched to reports of a residential structure fire.

Upon arrival crews encountered heavy fire, with the rear of the house fully engulfed and significant spread throughout the interior of the home. Crews worked quickly to contain the blaze and conduct search operations.

One victim was found inside the home. Despite rescue efforts, the individual did not survive the injuries sustained in the fire.