Salina, KS

Now: 76 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 64 °

BREAKING NEWS

Investigation Draws Child Sex Charges

KSAL StaffJuly 24, 2019

An investigation in to claims of abuse has concluded with a Saline County man facing numerous sex related charges involving a child.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the investigation lasted close to a year and ended with the arrest of 33-year-old Shawn Matthew Wynne.

Authorities allege that Wynne committed crimes against a 13-year-old female victim over a span from July 2017 to July 2018. The crimes were alleged to have been committed at a Salina residence as well as a residence in rural Saline County.

Wynne has been charged with 12 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, aggravated intimidation of a witness, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, attempted rape, aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, kidnapping and breach of privacy.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Investigation Draws Child Sex Charg...

An investigation in to claims of abuse has concluded with a Saline County man facing numerous sex re...

July 24, 2019 Comments

Finalists Selected for 2019 Kansas ...

Kansas News

July 24, 2019

Royals rally in 8th, find late reli...

Sports News

July 24, 2019

Organizers Preparing Back to School...

Kansas News

July 24, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Finalists Selected for 20...
July 24, 2019Comments
Organizers Preparing Back...
July 24, 2019Comments
Salina Regional Named Exc...
July 23, 2019Comments
Sunflower Taxi Altering I...
July 23, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH