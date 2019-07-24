Investigation Draws Child Sex Charges

An investigation in to claims of abuse has concluded with a Saline County man facing numerous sex related charges involving a child.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the investigation lasted close to a year and ended with the arrest of 33-year-old Shawn Matthew Wynne.

Authorities allege that Wynne committed crimes against a 13-year-old female victim over a span from July 2017 to July 2018. The crimes were alleged to have been committed at a Salina residence as well as a residence in rural Saline County.

Wynne has been charged with 12 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, aggravated intimidation of a witness, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, attempted rape, aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, kidnapping and breach of privacy.