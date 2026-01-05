Intoxicated Man Charged with Aggravated Battery

A Salina man was taken to jail after a domestic dispute turned violent over the New Year’s holiday.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Dennis Wright was arrested last Wednesday after a woman at their home in the 1600 block of West Republic called for help.

Police say the 33-year-old victim had her eyeglasses broken after she was grabbed by the throat and dragged back inside the residence. Police arrived around 11:30pm and used probable cause to enter the home once it was clear that Wright would not exit the house.

Police say alcohol played a role in the incident and Wright is now facing possible charges that could include kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage to property.