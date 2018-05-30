Salina, KS

Internet Scam Dupes Salina Woman

KSAL StaffMay 30, 2018
A phone scam costs a Salina woman over $2,400.

A Salina woman lost her ring valued at several thousand dollars due to an internet scam.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that the woman was attempting to sell a diamond ring on the internet site Craigslist on May 25th when a person named “Justin” said that he was interested in purchasing the ring. The two then set up a payment arrangement through PayPal.

The victim then sent the ring through the mail, however, after several days of receiving no payment, became concerned and contacted authorities on Tuesday.

The address that the woman sent the ring to corresponds with a Malik Moore and a “Shop to Ship” courier business in Miami, Fla.

The victim has yet to receive a payment. The ring is valued at $2,700.

The Salina Police continue to investigate.

