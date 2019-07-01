Interim USD 305 Superintendent Begins

A interim superintendent begins this week at Salina USD 305.

According to the district, Linn Exline began leadership of USD 305, Salina Public Schools, on July 1.

The USD 305 Board of Education announced the hire of Exline in January 2019. Exline began her tenure as the new interim superintendent after the June 30 resignation of Dr. James Hardy.

During the past 26 years at USD 305, Exline’s broad experience includes executive director of school improvement (teaching and learning), high school principal, director of staff development and accreditation, elementary principal, math and science K-12 curriculum specialist and elementary teacher.

“I feel fortunate to partner with an excellent Board of Education to provide leadership for and to continue the tradition of strong educational opportunities in USD 305,” stated Exline. “Our students will continue to be at the center of our decisions.”

Board President Nedra Elbl said the board of education was pleased to find the best fit within the district. “Mrs. Exline is uniquely positioned to continue the important initiatives underway,” explained Elbl. “We are confident that under her leadership USD 305 will continue to be recognized as an outstanding school district.”

Exline is ready to continue the momentum. “I look forward to working with our families, staff and community to ensure we meet our standard of Learning for All, Whatever It Takes.”