Interim KSU Polytechnic Dean Appointed

Alysia Starkey, associate dean of academics at Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus, will serve as interim CEO and dean of the campus while a national search for a new leader is conducted.

Starkey was appointed by April Mason, Kansas State University provost and senior vice president, following an all-university search process. She will begin her new duties on July 1.

Starkey will replace Verna Fitzsimmons, who is retiring from the position at the end of June. Fitzsimmons has served as CEO and dean of Kansas State Polytechnic since July 2012.

“Dr. Starkey’s 10 years of progressive administrative experience at Kansas State Polytechnic make her highly qualified to serve as its interim leader,” Mason said. “She has in-depth experience in the leadership, management and support needs of all academic programs at Kansas State Polytechnic. She has worked with faculty closely on a variety of issues, including curriculum development, workload and budgetary matters. She also has been involved in developing an inclusive and diverse campus and helping ensure the recruitment of diverse, high-quality students.”

As the interim CEO and dean, Starkey will report to the provost and serve on the Deans Council. She will serve as the chief academic and administrative officer of the Kansas State Polytechnic Campus. She also will have full responsibility for providing leadership, management and support for all academic programs offered on the campus; all administrative units; high-quality undergraduate and graduate experiences; continued excellence and growth in research programs; recruitment and retention of high caliber, diverse students; effective fiscal stewardship and fundraising efforts on behalf of the campus; and more.

“I am humbled to serve as the interim CEO and dean for the Kansas State Polytechnic Campus,” Starkey said. “The campus has positive momentum in the areas of curricular enhancement, facilities improvements, research initiatives and industry training. The commitment from our faculty and staff to create quality learning experiences grounded in practical, real-world applications is inspiring. I am excited to continue the work with faculty, staff, students and alumni in leveraging the polytechnic approach to learning, growing enrollments in new and existing degree programs, and fostering an inclusive environment that supports the growth and development of students and employees.”

Joining Kansas State Polytechnic in June 2002 as a technical services/automation coordinator and assistant professor, Starkey was promoted to library director and associate professor in 2007, and to assistant dean of academics and distance education and director of libraries in 2010. She served as assistant dean of continuous improvement from 2012-2014 before being named associate dean of academics/undergraduate studies and promoted to full professor in 2014. She gained the additional duties of acting director for the School of Integrated Studies in June 2016. In October 2017, Starkey was named associate dean of academics and acting director of professional education and outreach.

Starkey earned a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Kansas State University, a master’s in library science from the University of North Texas; a bachelor’s in psychology from Fort Hays State University; and an associate degree in social work from Colby Community College.