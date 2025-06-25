Interim Celebrates Permanent Location

A Salina healthcare provider specializing in home care and healthcare staffing services celebrated a move to a renovated new location. Interim Healthcare hosted a ribbon cutting and open house Wednesday afternoon, at their new location in Downtown Salina.

Interim Healthcare Salina Branch Manager Jacque Backhus tells KSAL News this new facility is the result of six years of growth in Salina. They began in one room inside Residence 600, and because of the way their services and staff have expanded, a move to a larger location became necessary.

Interim Healthcare’s main office in Kansas is in Wichita. The company has branches in the following locations:

Eldorado

Hutchinson

Lawrence

Manhattan

Overland Park

Pratt

Salina

Topeka

Wellington

Wichita

Backhus attributes Interim’s rapid growth in Salina to the community embracing them, and the ability to offer multiple services.

Interim Healthcare employs about 40 people in Salina at its new location, the former Krug building at 415 E Iron.