Insurance Commissioner Sues Governor

MetroSource NewsJuly 24, 2018

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer is suing Governor Jeff Colyer.

Selzer says he filed the suit against the governor in Shawnee County District Court last week in order to prevent the transfer of eight-million-dollars from the insurance fund to the state’s general fund for fiscal year 2019.

Selzer, who is challenging Colyer for the Republican nomination for governor, says taking the money would force his office to collect additional fees from insurance companies.

The governor’s office says the insurance department agreed to the transfer of funds in 2016.

