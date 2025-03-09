Insurance Agency Relocating, Combining Offices

An insurance agency which has been in Salina for over a half-century is relocating and combining its offices to better accommodate growth and continue servicing the community.

According to Iron Insurance Partners, beginning the week of April 7th, the Salina East and Salina West office locations will combine and move into a newly renovated space in the Historic Hoffman Building at 100 S Santa Fe in Downtown Salina.

According to the agency, This consolidation represents the agency’s dedication to expansion while maintaining its small-town service and local presence.

Iron Insurance Partners President Mark Skidmore said “our new downtown location reflects our continued commitment to serving our clients with personalized attention while expanding our capacity to grow alongside their needs. This beautiful space in the heart of our community allows us to better collaborate, enhance customer experiences, and remain deeply rooted in the values of the region we call home.”

Though the location is changing, everything else stays the same, a commitment to the service they provide. All phone numbers, email addresses, and office hours will remain consistent. Whether you need assistance with Personal Insurance, Commercial Solutions, Agribusiness, or Risk Management, you’ll find the same support at the new office.

Iron Insurance Partners has served the Salina and surrounding community for over 55 years and looks forward to welcoming clients into its new space soon.