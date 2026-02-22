Input Sought For Project

Input is being sought to help an upcoming restoration project. The Saline County 4-H Development Fund is undertaking the restoration of the horseshoe picnic/fire pit area on the Saline County Expo grounds, and is seeking a little guidance.

According to the organization, they are seeking information from anyone who may know about the original construction, or have old photos of this area. It appears to be constructed from similar red stone used at Coronado Height and may have been a WPA project.

Anyone with information can reach out here.