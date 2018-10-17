Salina, KS

Input Invited for Salina USD 305 Superintendent Search

KSAL StaffOctober 17, 2018

During a special meeting this week USD 305 Board of Education and Kansas Association of School Boards leadership specialists worked on a timeline and next steps for the superintendent search.

According to the school district, the timeline begins with community involvement. During the meeting, board members emphasized the importance of everyone in the community having an opportunity to give input about important characteristics needed for the new superintendent to be successful at USD 305.

Opportunities for input include:

  • Community meeting, October 29, 5:15 p.m. at Smoky Hill Education Service Center, 605 E. Crawford. Everyone is welcome.
  • Online survey from October 17-25 at the district website. Link to Survey
  • Additionally, the board will receive input from separate focus groups to include USD 305 employees and faculty, community business members and more.

Applications for superintendent are being accepted through January 3, 2019. A three-person team chaired by KASB will screen all completed applications and report to the board of education on January 10. KASB’s practice is to present three to five names and one alternate to board members who will then determine finalists and arrange for interviews during the week of January 14-18, 2019. The goal is to announce a new superintendent by the end of January. The community is invited to stay updated by visiting the search page on the district website at this link.

 

