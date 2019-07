A Kansas inmate is injured after working at the state fairgrounds.

Thirty-eight-year-old Christopher Bootby fell from a lift that was 14-feet up in the air this week. He is in fair condition at a Wichita hospital after hitting his head.

Boothby has been incarcerated in Hutchinson since March for a probation violation on previous charges of aggravated assault and criminal threat in 2014 and attempting to elude law enforcement in 2018.