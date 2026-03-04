Inmate Dies at Kansas Prison

An inmate at a Kansas prison died on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, 32-year -old Raymond Michael Sanders was found unresponsive in his cell at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Staff and Emergency Medical Service personnel administered life-saving measures but were unable to revive him.

The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Sanders was serving a 10-month sentence for parole violations. Sanders previously served 33 months on four convictions of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer in Jefferson County, Kansas.