Inmate Dies at Kansas Prison

The death of a Kansas prison inmate is under investigation.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Hutchinson Correctional Facility resident Lamoine Wiebe died on Saturday. The 57-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday morning. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived but were unsuccessful. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Wiebe was serving a nearly 19.5 year sentence for one conviction of voluntary manslaughter in Harvey County.

The Hutchinson Correctional Facility is the state’s third-largest facility. It serves only adult males and has a capacity of 1,788 residents.