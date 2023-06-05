Inmate Dies at Kansas Prison

An inmate at a Kansas prison has died.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, El Dorado Correctional Facility resident Luis Diaz died Sunday morning June 4th, the facility. The cause of death is pending further investigation as well as results of an independent autopsy.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI). The investigation is currently on-going.

Diaz, 60, was serving a sentence for one count of attempted murder in the first degree and one count of criminal threat from Sedgwick County and was admitted on June 4th, 2007.

The El Dorado Correctional Facility is an all-male facility housing all custody levels with a current population of 1,734 residents.