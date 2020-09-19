Inman Rolls Over Sacred Heart, 50-0

The Inman Tuetons were not very hospitable guests for the Sacred Heart Homecoming as they wiped out the Knights 50 to nothing.

The game had a promising start for Sacred Heart as they recovered an onside kick to start the game, but on the Knights second play from scrimmage, they fumbled the ball away. For their part, the Tuetons’ second play on offense was a 58 yard touchdown strike from Junior QB Jace Doerksen to Senior wideout Derick Johnson and Inman led 7-0. That was the only scoring of the first quarter.

Inman would get back on the board with 6:46 before half on a 3 yard rush by Doerksen. Inman got one more TD before the break when Doerksen hit Junior Kendyn Blank with a 38 yard touchdown pass to give Inman a 21-0 lead at half.

The two teams played a scoreless game for over half of the third quarter, but then the Tuetons would break the game wide open. At the 4:49 mark Doerksen got his second TD run of the night, this one coming from the 5 yard line. With 1:30 to go in the third quarter, Sophomore Samuel Shober took it in from 5 yards out. The Knights fumbled the ensuing kick-off and Senior Carter Brown scored from the 3 yard line with just 5 seconds to go in the third. At the end of three it was Inman up 42-zip.

The 4th quarter was primarily played by the second string. The final score of the game was a touchdown pass thrown by back-up Sophomore QB Eli Brunk to Shober. The same two hooked up on a 2 point conversion.

The last 4:49 of the contest was played with a continuous clock. Knight Senior quarterback Jacob Gormley played his first game of the season after missing the first two games due to injury.

Kobe Douglas and Teghan Slagle were selected as the Knight Homecoming King and Queen.

Next up for the 0 and 3 Knights, a long road trip to Smith Center. The Redmen started their season with a rare loss falling to Norton 16-14. They struggled the second week of the year before holding on against Phillipsburg 21-13 for their first win of the year. Friday night they whitewashed Ellinwood 62-0.