Inman Dominates Ell-Saline 60-0

KSAL StaffOctober 8, 2021

For the third week in a row, the Ell-Saline Cardinals took on a ranked opponent and for the third straight time the Cardinals were on the short end of a lopsided score.

Friday night it was the top ranked Inman Tuetons blanking Ell-Saline 60-zip.  For the Tuetons , it was their 5th shutout in 6 games.

Inman scored early and often in the first quarter.  Here’s the rundown:

1st Quarter: (Time remaining in the quarter and description of the play)

11:37:  Sophomore running back Tanner Heckel caps an 84-yard/2 play drive going 32 yards for the TD.
9:54:    Senior lineback Kyler Konrade gets a pick-6 in a play that covered 34 yards                                       7:07:   Heckel rushes 16 yards of his second touchdown of the quarter                                                           3:40:   Senior quarterback Jace Doerksen connects with senior Kendyn Blank on a 31 yard TD pass            1:27:   Blank returns an Ell-Saline punt 60 yards for a special teams touchdown to make the score 38-0

2nd Quarter:

7:56:   Doerksen runs it in from near mid-field on play that goes for 47 yards                                                   4:13:   Blank punches it in from 3 yards out to make 54-0 at halftime.

Like a week ago, the entire second half was played with a continuous clock.

Neither team scored in the 3rd quarter and the final score of the game came with 3 minutes left in the contest with sophomore running back Talon Welch scampering 27 yards to pay dirt.

Inman was 6 for 8 on 2-point attempts following their 8 touchdowns.  The Tuetons have now outscored their opponents 354 to 3.  They are now 6-0 on the year.

Next up for Ell-Saline, who fell to 2-4 after the loss, a home game against the undefeated and top 5 ranked Smith Center Redmen.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

