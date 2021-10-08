Inman Dominates Ell-Saline 60-0

For the third week in a row, the Ell-Saline Cardinals took on a ranked opponent and for the third straight time the Cardinals were on the short end of a lopsided score.

Friday night it was the top ranked Inman Tuetons blanking Ell-Saline 60-zip. For the Tuetons , it was their 5th shutout in 6 games.

Inman scored early and often in the first quarter. Here’s the rundown:

1st Quarter: (Time remaining in the quarter and description of the play)

11:37: Sophomore running back Tanner Heckel caps an 84-yard/2 play drive going 32 yards for the TD.

9:54: Senior lineback Kyler Konrade gets a pick-6 in a play that covered 34 yards 7:07: Heckel rushes 16 yards of his second touchdown of the quarter 3:40: Senior quarterback Jace Doerksen connects with senior Kendyn Blank on a 31 yard TD pass 1:27: Blank returns an Ell-Saline punt 60 yards for a special teams touchdown to make the score 38-0

2nd Quarter:

7:56: Doerksen runs it in from near mid-field on play that goes for 47 yards 4:13: Blank punches it in from 3 yards out to make 54-0 at halftime.

Like a week ago, the entire second half was played with a continuous clock.

Neither team scored in the 3rd quarter and the final score of the game came with 3 minutes left in the contest with sophomore running back Talon Welch scampering 27 yards to pay dirt.

Inman was 6 for 8 on 2-point attempts following their 8 touchdowns. The Tuetons have now outscored their opponents 354 to 3. They are now 6-0 on the year.

Next up for Ell-Saline, who fell to 2-4 after the loss, a home game against the undefeated and top 5 ranked Smith Center Redmen.